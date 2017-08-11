Producing Duo MaWayy Announces Release of First Single “Wrong”

Producing duo Brian Wayy and Masoud Fuladi, also known as MaWayy, announce the upcoming release of their first single/video “Wrong” which was shot in Santorini, Greece.

‘MaWayy,’ which stands for bringing energy, peace and great music that lights up the dance floor, came to life in 2015, when Wayy and Fuladi were bonded by the same musical vision. Although they live on opposite sides of the world and have never met in person, MaWayy’s masterful collaboration has been within the confines of telecommunication proving that anything is possible. Their musical sound shares qualities from different cultures and backgrounds attracting a wide variety of fans from all over the world.

Just as unique, their name MaWayy, derives from the first name of Masoud Fuladi and last name of Brian Wayy, bounding their names together just as they have with their passion, willingness and faith in this project.

Wayy, an accomplished producer, songwriter, and remixer, has worked with Top 40 hit makers such as Paula Abdul, Stevie B., Rod Stewart, Wilson Phillips, Diana Ross, RuPaul, The Doobie Brothers and Corbin Bleu. He has toured with The Untouchables, opened for major groups like UB40, The Police, The Bangles and Duran Duran. Wayy, whose own compositions have won him an Emmy, continues to compose for hundreds of shows including Ellen, TMZ, Extra, and Teen Titans Go to name a few. He has established distribution deals with some of the largest networks around the globe including Discovery Network, National Geographic, CBS Television, Sony Television, Comcast-NBC-Universal and many more.

Wayy is also the founder of Teletunez, an extensive catalog of high end production music that features over 8000 tracks/songs created by some of the industry’s top composers. In giving back, he donates one-third of his XCultures artist royalties to CARE, an organization that provides food to hungry children throughout the world.

"I feel very fortunate to have done almost everything a musician dreams of,” explains Wayy. “I’ve toured with major acts, played for massive audiences in coliseums around the world, written songs for television and produced music for some amazing vocalists globally. And so, this new adventure begins with my partner Masoud. I truly live for my music and I wouldn't trade it for anything else!”

Masoud, a talented producer, sold his first track to iconic record label Flashover Recordings. His collaboration with two of the industry’s most prolific vocalists, sisters Jaren and Josie, took him to new heights with the hit “Leave It Behind” and helped him grab the attention of high profile DJ’s Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond and Ferry Corsten. From there, he signed deals to write for Wayy and Teletunez, therefore expanding his musical footprint. Masoud’s unique production style and skill in creating spine-tingling vocal trance collaborations is enviable but his combining of Middle Eastern melodies with crisp, progressive beats and uplifting elements is what’s been described as “a cinematic listening experience.”

“My goal from the beginning was to produce world class quality music and I will continue to do so,” explains Masoud.

MaWayy is set to debut their first single ‘Wrong’ on August 11th, 2017 on iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and Google Play. http://www.mawayy.com

Trust Us, You Want It MaWayy

ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/mawayy

Facebook: @MaWayyOfficial

Instagram: @mawayyofficial

Twitter: @mawayyofficial