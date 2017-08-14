With TerraGo Magic, users can build their fully customized apps, tailored for their specific industry requirements and capture high-precision data in real-time from the receiver.

TerraGo, a pioneer of geospatial collaboration and enterprise mobility software, announced today the integration with Topcon’s Sokkia high-accuracy GNSS receivers to meet the needs of the most demanding field positioning tasks.

TerraGo Magic now offers advanced integration and support for the Sokkia line of GNSS receivers, including the new GCX3. TerraGo Magic is a zero-code platform-as-a-service that enables customers to build their own custom mobile apps without writing any code by choosing from a menu of available, field-tested features. Featuring advanced constellation tracking and longer range base to rover communication, the GCX3 offers lightweight, compact and ergonomic benefits — along with centimeter-accurate positioning — now with expanded satellite tracking capabilities.

“The GCX3 features the new second generation POST2™ integrated antenna – adding BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, QZSS, and GAGAN satellite tracking in addition to GPS and GLONASS to provide users with the best positioning availability,” said Jason Tuck, Branch Manager at Topcon Solutions. “With TerraGo Magic, users can build their fully customized apps, tailored for their specific industry requirements and capture high-precision data in real-time from the receiver.”

“TerraGo Magic custom apps combined with the Sokkia GCX3 receiver is a superior solution for our partners and customers in utility, energy and other industries that require high-accuracy data collection,” said John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at TerraGo. “Our integration makes it possible to capture the full fidelity and GPS data record with a user experience and modern mobile features unmatched by legacy GPS data collectors.”

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform-as-a-service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.