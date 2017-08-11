Woolpert Awarded Stormwater Contract for Richmond, Va.

The city of Richmond, Va., has signed Woolpert to a stormwater services contract that includes design, implementation and regulatory compliance consultation in line with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

This is the first Water market contract the city of Richmond has signed with Woolpert, a national architecture, engineering and geospatial firm specializing in stormwater and wastewater management.

Travis Davis, a project manager in Woolpert’s Chesapeake office, said he and his team are looking forward to working with the city on this comprehensive utilities contract.

“We’ve put together a strong team of stormwater engineers and subconsultants, each of whom excel in the work required,” Davis said. “We have forged strong working relationships with city staff over the years. Good work fosters good relationships, and we’re excited to build on that history.”

Work for the first task order under this contract is currently underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm that delivers value to clients by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners like Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert’s mission is to help its clients progress—and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 25 offices across the United States, Woolpert serves the needs of federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the United States Armed Forces. The firm currently is doing business in all 50 states and in six countries. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.