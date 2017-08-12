Mike Opyd, left, and Rafay Qamar welcomed guests to their grand opening celebration. We’re in one of the nation’s most exciting business environments and one of its hottest real estate markets. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but the opportunities in front of us are very exciting.

Building a successful new real estate brokerage is a one-step-at-a-time process, and RE/MAX NEXT is taking those steps in a hurry. On July 14, it marked its grand opening as Chicago’s newest RE/MAX franchise, with a celebration in its office at 1046 W. Kinzie St.

Dozens of colleagues involved in real estate and related fields joined broker/owners Mike Opyd and Rafay Qamar for hors d’oeuvres and drinks in their new space.

“We had an amazing turn out,” reports Opyd. “The support we received at our grand opening and since has been overwhelming. It’s exciting to see our momentum accelerating as we build something I’d describe as being quite different from the typical real estate brokerage firm.”

Opyd and Qamar have designed a business plan with the flexibility to attract both experienced brokers and those who are new to the business.

“We describe our approach as agent-centric because commission structures and marketing can be crafted to the desires of each agent,” explained Qamar. “Plus, we can connect them to a top-flight group of partnerships we’ve established with other professionals in related fields, such as lending, law and title services.”

“By locating in the West Loop/Fulton Market district, we’re in one of the nation’s most exciting business environments and one of its hottest real estate markets. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but the opportunities in front of us are very exciting,” he said.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

