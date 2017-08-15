Cariloha Bamboo Bedding Suite The Cariloha Bedding Suite is a complete sleep solution that includes mattress, sheets, pillows, duvets, and blankets – all made from luxuriously comfortable bamboo.

Cariloha is delighted to announce the introduction of its premium-quality bedding suite and bamboo bedroom makeover made from luxuriously soft, cool, clean, and eco-friendly bamboo.

The Cariloha Bedding Suite is a complete sleep solution that includes mattress, sheets, pillows, duvets, and blankets – all made from bamboo and specifically designed to offer customers a more restful, comfortable sleep experience with great restorative sleep.

The Cariloha Mattress within the Bedding Suite is created using naturally breathable, moisture-wicking Cariloha bamboo charcoal, which helps repel bacteria, odors, toxins, dust mites and other allergens and dehumidifies the air while you sleep.

“When customers get the Cariloha Bedding Suite, they get 1 Cariloha Bamboo Mattress, 1 complimentary set of our Bamboo Resort Sheets ($259 value), 2 Bamboo Pillows (one of which at 50% off), and free shipping to their home,” said Aaron Hobson, Cariloha VP of Marketing. “The entire Cariloha Bedding Suite is backed by our customer service and lifetime quality guarantee.”

Cariloha is so confident that customers will love their Bedding Suite that they offer a no-hassle, 100-night, no-cost trial. It all ships free of charge to their home, so they can sleep on it for 100 nights without any risk. If they don’t love it, Cariloha will take it back, no questions asked. And, last but not least, the Cariloha mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.

Over the years, Cariloha has grown to become the only multi-store retailer in the world to provide an entire store experience that’s completely merchandised with products made from eco-friendly viscose from bamboo.

Cariloha blends style and self-expression into every piece of clothing and bedding it makes and takes special care to drape customers in soft, comfortable, naturally breathable bamboo fabrics that leave them experiencing tranquil days in paradise time and time again.

“Our bedrooms are the last thing we see at night and the first thing we wake up to each morning,” said Hobson. “Everyone’s busy. We are working more, sleeping less. And, when we’re not working, our brains are a hamster wheel of exertion. Even when we aren’t doing anything, we aren’t relaxed. If you’ve been feeling frustrated with your sleep space, turn to Cariloha to help turn your bedroom into a sanctuary of relaxation, tranquility and comfort.”

About Cariloha

Driven by a comfort and eco-conscious lifestyle, Cariloha joins the Style of the Caribbean with the Spirit of Aloha to provide the best in natural luxury. Since 2007, the brand has grown to become the only multi-store retailer in the world to provide an entire store experience that’s completely merchandised with products made of eco-friendly viscose from bamboo. By turning self-replenishing bamboo fields into crazy-soft bamboo fabrics, Cariloha offers an exclusive collection of bedding, apparel, active wear, bath goods, and accessories made from soft, cool, clean and green bamboo. Inspired by the essence and energy of the islands, Cariloha blends style and self-expression into every piece of clothing and bedding it makes. Special care is taken to drape customers in soft, comfortable, naturally breathable bamboo fabrics that leave them experiencing tranquil days in paradise time and time again. Thanks to an ever-growing, rich supply of bamboo, Cariloha has a growing fleet of stores in 16 countries offering its proprietary bamboo apparel, bedding and bath goods and enjoying the quality, soft touch, and green ‘footprint’ of this renewable resource.