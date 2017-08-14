Gilbane Building Company Receives AT&T 2016 Supplier Diversity Crystal Award

Gilbane Building Company is receiving the 2016 AT&T* Global Supplier Diversity Crystal Award.

Gilbane is being recognized for its commitment and support of AT&T in its goal to work with minority-, women- and disabled veteran-owned companies in its supply chain. Winners of this award utilized 21.5% or more diverse companies in the products/services they provided to AT&T.

“Supplier diversity is a top priority at AT&T. We’re proud to work with companies that take diversity as seriously as we do,” said Susan A. Johnson, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, AT&T. “Our 2016 award recipients have shown an unwavering commitment to helping our diverse supplier community flourish. At AT&T, we know inclusion drives innovation – and that a truly inclusive culture is defined by action, policies, and accountability. Supplier diversity is key to our overall success, and we take pride in being a leader in this area.”

Of the many vendors in the AT&T supply chain, Gilbane is one of only 39 suppliers to receive the 2016 AT&T Crystal Award. The company’s outstanding contributions supported AT&T supplier diversity goals and initiatives over the past year.

“We are proud of our 17 year relationship with AT&T and the success of the diversity efforts on their projects. It is most helpful to have a client like AT&T, similarly committed to diversity and inclusion,” said Thomas F. Gilbane, Jr., Chairman of Gilbane Building Company

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world.

