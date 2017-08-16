Wayne Homes Introduces In-Law Suites for Multi-Generational Living

Wayne Homes has announced the release of their new in-law suite floorplans. The in-law suites will allow customers to build multi-generational homes for their family and are available in three options Whether it be grandma and grandpa moving in with the family or the college graduate needing a space before they head out into the world, these plans will fit a variety of situations.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in custom on-your-lot homes, announced the release of their new in-law suite floorplans.

The in-law suites, which can be added to any of the company’s customizable floorplans, will allow customers to build multi-generational homes for their family. The suites are available in three different options, ranging from 280 to 576 square feet.

“Whether it be grandma and grandpa moving in with the family or the college graduate needing a space before they head out into the world, these plans will fit a variety of situations,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing, said.

At 280 square feet, the smallest option is a second master suite with a large bedroom and full bath. The second option is 392 square feet and includes a bedroom, full bath, kitchenette and small living area. The last and largest option with 576 square feet includes a bedroom, full bath, kitchen and living area.

“Over the years there has been an increasing demand for in-law suites,” Jones said. “Our sales teams have been creating these custom designed spaces for quite a while. Now with these designs there is a starting point to start the conversation.”

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by Live Chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.