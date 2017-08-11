Opioid Crisis - Celebrity Addiction Therapist and CEO of Epic Victory Treatment Center Discusses Today's Announcement, National Emergency and the Opioid Epidemic.

Share Article

Statements from leading treatment center CEO and celebrity addiction therapist about the opioid crisis being declared a national emergency.

Laguna Hills, Ca (PRWEB)

Celebrity therapist and treatment center CEO, Christy Forrester, weighs in on the opioid crisis and the national state of emergency.

“Our kids are dying and our treatment centers are failing. We can no longer ignore this crisis. Declaring a national state of emergency will help treatment providers, get the funding needed for prevention and program oversight.

“Families need to understand that tough love does not work with opioid addiction. If you are waiting for your loved one to hit ‘Rock Bottom’, understand that the ‘bottom” for this addiction is death.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Christy Forrester
Epic Victory Inc
+1 949-415-9217
Email >

Christy Forrester
Epic Victory Inc
Visit website