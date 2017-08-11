Celebrity therapist and treatment center CEO, Christy Forrester, weighs in on the opioid crisis and the national state of emergency.

“Our kids are dying and our treatment centers are failing. We can no longer ignore this crisis. Declaring a national state of emergency will help treatment providers, get the funding needed for prevention and program oversight.

“Families need to understand that tough love does not work with opioid addiction. If you are waiting for your loved one to hit ‘Rock Bottom’, understand that the ‘bottom” for this addiction is death.