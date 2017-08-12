For the second year in a row, Tech Experts, Southeast Michigan’s leading IT support firm for small- and mid-sized companies, ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings.

The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

In addition to honoring Tech Experts, this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked IT service providers worldwide. Over the next few weeks, MSPmentor will unveil additional lists showcasing the top MSPs in Europe, Middle East and Africa, the top Small Business MSPs’ list, comprised of organizations with 10 or fewer employees, as well as the top technologies they provide to customers.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the world’s top IT service providers,” said Thomas Fox, Tech Experts president. “The recognition really belongs to our incredible team of IT professionals. Every day, they’re delivering on our promise of world class service to our clients.”

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Tech Experts for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

Tech Experts (http://www.MyTechExperts.com) is a managed services firm that provides information technology (IT), computer networking services, and cloud-based solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Based in Monroe, Michigan, Tech Experts provides an array of solutions including server installation, virus protection, network security, backup services and complete IT outsourcing. Tech Experts supports clients in many industries, including nonprofit associations. The first Microsoft Small Business Specialist located in the Southeastern Michigan area, Tech Experts is located at 15347 South Dixie Highway in Monroe, and can be reached at (734) 457-5000.

Penton Technology’s channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (http://www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (http://www.TheVARguy.com), Talkin’ Cloud (http://www.TalkinCloud.com), the WHIR (http://www.thewhir.com) and WebHostingTalk (http://webhostingtalk.com).

Penton Technology, Think Tank, MSPmentor, The VAR Guy, Talkin’ Cloud, the WHIR, WebHostingTalk, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.