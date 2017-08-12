APCON is an experienced, proven partner to federal agencies and branches of the U.S. military. We look forward to demonstrating how our latest innovations can help federal leadership accomplish their security goals

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network visibility and security solutions, announced it will demonstrate its latest advancements in network monitoring for the Government sector at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) 2017 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference.

Among the solutions showcased at the conference, APCON will feature:



The IntellaFlex XR network visibility family – a complete network monitoring system that’s easy-to-use, scalable and has completed the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 certifications from the U.S. government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

The IntellaStore II+ network monitoring appliance provides a complete view of physical and virtual network traffic and uniquely combines network visibility technologies and onboard third party security and network performance analysis tools

The HyperEngine Packet Processor blade with NetFlow tracks network traffic changes and anomalies for security breaches

The TitanXR provides a single and centralized point of management for network monitoring in a multi-switch environment.

In addition, APCON will provide a special preview of the IntellaView Series 4000 network visibility and security platform that provides an integrated view across data center, virtual, Cloud and remote site network environments for enhanced investigation, threat detection and response. The solution will be available in early 2018.

“Government agencies are more vulnerable to cybersecurity risks than ever before,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “As a result, the White House recently issued an executive order holding agency heads accountable for successfully implementing cyber risk management solutions within their organizations. APCON is an experienced, proven partner to federal agencies and branches of the U.S. military. We look forward to demonstrating how our latest innovations can help federal leadership accomplish their security goals.”

APCON can be found at booth 122 during the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference, taking place from August 13-16 at America’s Center, St. Louis, Mo.

