GiftLogic Point of Sale software now supports the Star mPOP Bluetooth combined receipt printer and cash drawer. The combination of GiftLogic, a tablet computer such as a Surface Pro, and the mPOP cash draw is ideal for desktop sales, small counter sales, small bakeries, trade shows and festivals, mall kiosks, and other outlets where space is at a premium.

According to a representative from GiftLogic, "This is great for small locations and kiosks, enabling merchants to offer a compact, reliable solution for secure transactions again and again."

The mPOP cash drawer is compact and stylish with a small but functional cash drawer containing multiple coin and note holders. Offering Bluetooth connectivity, it works beautifully with GiftLogic out of the box. It also has several USB ports, allowing you to connect a compatible handheld scanner or charge other devices. The receipt printer is built into the unit. This direct thermal receipt printer prints 58mm wide receipts at a speed of 100mm per second. A stand, counter clip and Kensington lock facility are standard features.

"It's not something you'd walk around with," the GiftLogic representative explained. "But you can take it from one station to another easily or roll it around on a cart."

With its compact size, Bluetooth connectivity, and integrated features, the mPOP cash drawer is one more step toward greater mobility with GiftLogic.

About GiftLogic

GiftLogic point of sale software puts independent and small retailers on a more even footing with chain stores by equipping them with powerful cash register and inventory management features. Integration with various forms of hardware such as the Star mPOP and optional add-ons allow retailers to customize GiftLogic to best suit their needs.