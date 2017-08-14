Pontones & Fernández Joins the Environmental Law Network

Bogotá law firm Pontones & Fernández recently joined the Environmental Law Network (ELN). Pontones & Fernández is an environmental law and consulting firm that focuses on providing legal and technical support to companies regarding their products, operations and facilities through strategies that strengthen the profitability of businesses. The firm’s areas of practice include environmental due diligence, regulatory approvals, environmental consulting, litigation, lobbying, technical consultancy, support in environmental and sustainable projects, consultancy on corporate social responsibility, and solid waste management. Pontones & Fernández also has an office in Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit http://pontonesyfernandez.com/en.

About ELN

