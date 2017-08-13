Modern Transportation Recognized Again by Great West Casualty Company

"There is no downside to total commitment to overall safety"

MODERN TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, LLC was again presented a Platinum Award by Great West Casualty Company as part of the 2017 National Safety Awards Program.

This makes the 11th consecutive year in which this Pittsburgh-based liquid and dry bulk carrier has been recognized with the Platinum Award for excellence in workplace safety.

“There is no downside to total commitment to overall safety”, states Patrick Cozzens, President of Modern. Within the past month, Cozzens notes that Modern completed installation of Lytx DriveCam™ event recorders in all tractors operated by Modern, as well as a majority of Owner Operator units. These inward and outward-facing cameras capture video whenever a safety event occurs during a driver’s shift. “These event recorders provide additional credence to our coaching efforts, on those rare occasions when a driver falls short of our safety expectations. Further, they also enable us to recognize excellence in the majority of our drivers. It is their collective effort that continually makes this award possible.”

The Great West Platinum Award is awarded to less than 1% of their clients, placing Modern in a very elite class of safe organizations. “Great West and Modern have been fantastic partners for the past twelve years.”, notes Cozzens. “We are definitely looking forward to a continued safe partnership for the next twelve”. The National Safety Awards program recognizes carriers in similar operations (truckload and less than truckload) with awards based on their year-end preventable accident results. Carriers are eligible to receive a Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Participatory award. This past year, the National Safety Awards program drew over 750 participants from across the country.

Headquartered in suburban Pittsburgh, Modern Transportation serves the bulk raw material and chemical logistics needs of numerous clients in a multitude of manufacturing industries. Currently, Modern provides safe and reliable service from twenty-four strategically-located terminal locations throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and the South. For more information, please visit http://www.moderntrans.com.