Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cyber Security USA conference October 3rd and 4th This was the best conference focused on Cybersecurity that I’ve been to since last year’s Cyber Senate ICS Cybersecurity conference. The material and sessions were relevant and resonated with the audience.

Taking place on 3rd-4th October 2017 at the Sutter Club in Sacramento California, the conference will see leaders from across the energy and government sectors gather with cyber security experts to create a common voice in protecting critical national infrastructure. Organisers are offering Critical National Infrastructure Operators such as Utilities, Transport, Chemical, Nuclear, Water, Oil and Gas and Automotive complimentary passes to help move the industry forward.

Key speakers will include:



Keith Tresh, Commander, California Office of Emergency Services – California Cybersecurity Integration Center

Tim Roxey, Vice President, Chief Special Operations Officer, NERC

Darren Van Booven, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Idaho National Laboratory

Chris Blask, Chair, Director Industrial Control Security, Unisys, Chair US ICS ISAC and Director Cyber Space Research Institute-Webster University

Seán McGurk, Senior Policy Advisor, Author, Key Note Speaker, Cyber/Physical Security Subject Matter Expert

Billy Rios, Founder, WhiteScope LLC

Mike Ahmadi, Global Director – Critical Systems Security, Synopsys

Mary Morshed, Director of IT Security (CISO), Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Lenin Maran, EMS Supervisor Systems, Security and Compliance, SMUD

Everardo Trujillo, Information Security Operations and Engineering, Manager, Sempra Energy

Chris Maroun, National Director – Sales Engineers, CyberArk

Jack Leidecker, VP Information Security, Digital Realty

Harry Perper, Chief Engineer, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

Eric Knapp, Chief Engineer, Cyber Security Solutions and Technology, Honeywell

Stuart Phillips, Senior Program Manager Industrial Control Systems Security, Unisys

Stephen Kwok, IT Sec-Op Manager, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

Michael Yelland, Chief Research Officer, AMCyber

Fred Wilmot, CEO, PacketSled

Simon Slobodnik, IT Specialist (INFOSEC), FERC

Thomas Williams, Security Architect Lead, California ISO

James Nesbitt, Founder of the Cyber Senate said:

“Recent times have seen several notable cybersecurity breaches globally. The energy industries in the Ukraine, Norway and Saudi have all been well publicised, but there continue to be many that are not reported to such an extent, and the industry are having to defend their assets on a daily basis from evolving threats. Cyber weapons such as Crash Override, Stuxnet, Havex and Black Energy all pose an ongoing threat.

“Set against this context, this conference will bring together leaders from key energy sectors and cyber security subject matter experts to discuss how they can work together to ensure the safety, reliability and stability of our critical national infrastructure by reducing areas of vulnerability, detecting threats early and putting the right plans in place to mitigate the damage caused by any security breaches. Events like this facilitate the information sharing required for the industry to collectively respond.”

