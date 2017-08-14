Originally developed in 2008 to meet the growing demand for specialty stores and restaurants in St. Charles County, The Meadows was one of the first lifestyle centers in the county. Now approaching its 10th anniversary, The Meadows has a number of major projects in the works that are expected to add 200 residential apartment units, a nationally recognized hotel, more restaurants and entertainment, and dozens of experiential tenants including fitness, wellness, home design and seasonal specialties opening as soon as August 2017.

While more than 10 new leases are currently being negotiated, 4 new tenants have signed and are planning to open starting in August:

I Love Kickboxing (Under Construction): The first location in the St. Louis area, ILoveKickboxing.com is a fast growing franchise who helps its clients get in the greatest shape possible in the least amount of time possible, using proven kickboxing techniques in a fun, motivational setting.

Winghaven Manual Physical Therapy (Opening Aug. 2017): Therapist-owned outpatient clinic committed to providing one-to-one personalized treatment by Dan Washeck and Cindy Washeck.

Bridgewater Communities (Opening in August): Bridgewater Communities is an award-winning St. Louis, Missouri area homebuilder, specializing in luxury villa homes. The space will feature a sales & design center for new owners to select their new villa, options and finishes to truly customize their home to their lifestyle.

Spirit Halloween (seasonal store opening in September): Featuring a vast selection of original and amazing costume ideas to find the perfect costume that is uniquely you. SpiritHalloween.com is more than just costumes; think Halloween props, accessories, hats, wigs, shoes, make-up, masks and much more, all designed to transform you and your family in bewitchingly convincing Halloween style.

This news confirms retail trends of shoppers who desire outdoor spaces, dining options that are local to their environment and unique retail they can’t find online or in every chain across America. Developers like Cohen Equities are reinventing the experiential side of shopping, with on-site programming and events like food truck events, craft beer festivals, BBQ festivals and car shows, live music and interactive playgrounds to merge the evolving interests of a more connected than ever population of consumers.

Additionally, Cohen Equities is actively pursuing multi-tenant housing, a nationally recognized hotel chain, more restaurants and entertainment to create more activity throughout the day and early evening. Although still in its planning and fundraising phase, United Services for Children, Cohen Equities, and the City of Lake St. Louis announced plans in June to pursue plans to launch the Midwest Children’s Museum, a 54,000 square-foot facility that will include 40,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, plus classrooms for pediatric therapy, early intervention and preschool programs. The museum would be designed for universal accessibility, so that children and adults of all abilities could fully utilize every part of the facility, any day of the week. United Services for Children is currently testing the feasibility of the project by seeking community support.

According to Meadows’ Owner, Meir Cohen, “The goal is to make The Meadows bigger and better than ever and we’re adapting The Meadows to the changing needs of the market. We expect The Meadows to be the gathering place for Lake St. Louis and St. Charles County families and friends, a place to live and work, eat and entertain the entire family, and experience the best of the St. Charles County lifestyle.”

The Meadows open air shopping, dining and entertainment plaza at Lake St. Louis Boulevard off Interstate 40 invites strolling in a beautifully landscaped campus unrivaled in the greater St. Louis area. The Meadows blends shopping with pleasure as national retailers share space with culturally distinctive merchandise and nonstop attractions in a welcoming, family and community-focused environment. The high-quality shopping experience is enhanced by brick-lined sidewalks and plazas which create a walkable, invigorating environment, with abundant light, parking and access. The most popular and sought after retailers include Von Maur, Nike Factory Store, Victoria’s Secret, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, New York & Company, and many more. The Meadows is owned by Cohen Equities, managed by Balke Brown Transwestern, and leased by JLL.