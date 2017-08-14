HERS Breast Cancer Foundation today announced that registration and fundraising have kicked off for their annual 5k Walk, 5k/10k Run and Community Expo on Saturday, September 30 at the Quarry Lakes Regional Park in Fremont, California. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year; proceeds will benefit services for Bay Area breast cancer survivors. This event, now in its 18th year, brings together breast cancer patients and survivors from all over the Bay Area, along with their families and supporters, to celebrate life and raise funds for services that help those healing from breast cancer treatment. Runners of all ages and skill levels enjoy the gorgeous 5K and 10K racecourses.

On the event website at http://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/walk-run/, walkers and runners will find all the information they need for registering and participating. Donors, sponsors, and expo exhibitors can find event details and contact information as well. This website also helps participants set up their personalized online fundraising page through the Crowdrise site. Many walkers and runners form teams and wear fun costumes or special group outfits to show their love and support.

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation is again partnering with the East Bay Community Foundation. EBCF will be matching online donations up to $15,000. HBCF’s enthusiastic participants and their supporters helped exceed this goal last year. This year’s event sponsors include Fremont Bank Foundation, Beverly Hagan CPA, Washington Hospital Healthcare System, UCSF, Carol Dutra-Vernaci EA, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and many more generous Bay Area organizations. A complete list is available on the event website.

On Saturday, September 30 at Fremont’s Quarry Lakes, registration and check-in will open at 7:00 a.m. The opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m. is a special time to join together in celebrating survivors and those who have passed on. After this inspirational moment, participants take to the course trails at 9:00 a.m. to walk, run or race for this great cause; 10K runners start first. Following the race, participants will enjoy live music, nonprofit and vendor exhibits at the Community Expo, and a BBQ lunch hosted by Dutra Enterprises. Premier Subaru of Fremont is sponsoring the parking at Quarry Lakes.

Heather Holmes, KTVU newscaster, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the day’s events. On Your Mark Events, a professional race event management company, will post race results online within minutes of completion. Awards will be given to the top three male and female runners in each age group for each event (5K and 10K). Every participant (walkers and runners) will receive a medal for completing the course as well as a T-shirt at check-in.

The 18th Annual Walk/Run fundraiser supports the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission: supporting women healing from breast cancer by providing post-surgical garments, wigs, and fitting services regardless of financial status. All proceeds from the event will be used for HBCF programs and services. Those interested in sponsoring, donating, participating, or volunteering will find detailed information online (and photo albums from past events) on the Walk/Run website: http://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/walk-run/.

About HERS Breast Cancer Foundation (HBCF)

HERS Breast Cancer Foundation believes in restoring beauty and dignity to breast cancer survivors at an extremely vulnerable time of their lives. Every day, we bring Hope, Empowerment, Renewal and Support, because every woman deserves to look and feel whole. We support all women healing from breast cancer by providing post-surgical products and services regardless of financial status. HBCF is the only nonprofit organization in the Bay Area that provides appropriate products (such as bras, prostheses, lymphedema garments, and wigs) for breast cancer survivors in a safe, comfortable, and understanding environment.

HBCF’s services for breast cancer survivors are provided at our program stores at Washington Hospital in Fremont and Valley Care Health Library in Pleasanton. For more information on services, locations and hours, see:

http://hersbreastcancerfoundation.org/hers-breast-cancer-foundation-program-stores/.