MOOYAH Beefing up in Baton Rouge with New Location Opening August 14th

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy more hungry burger enthusiasts in Baton Rouge. The restaurant, opening on August 14th, will be located at 320 Lee Drive near Louisiana State University.

This will be the second Baton Rouge location for MOOYAH veteran Chuck Kerr. His first Baton Rouge restaurant at Siegen Place is one of the highest grossing stores in the MOOYAH system, and he hopes his newest spot will break even more records by utilizing a new high-volume restaurant design and a section for grab-and-go service with pre-made burgers for those running to the football game.

“Basically, the idea came from the incredible volume we had at the Siegen store,” Kerr says. “I thought if we want to take the MOOYAH experience to the next level, we will need a new high-volume model, and I told the corporate team that I would love to be the beta test for that idea.”

The newest Baton Rouge MOOYAH will be soft-opening on August 14th, with a grand opening celebration in the works for September. The opening in Baton Rouge comes on the heels of a recent opening in nearby Denham Springs, LA on August 3rd by franchisees Natasha and Muhammad Ali.

“We continue to see tremendous support throughout Louisiana,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “Chuck has a proven history of success with the brand, and we can’t wait for even more people in Baton Rouge to have the chance to experience MOOYAH.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.