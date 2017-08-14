Xulon Press Announces New Book Giving Hope to Readers

Jude Gibbs’ new book Gifts from the Ashes ($29.99, paperback, 9781498496728; $9.99, eBook, 9781498496735) testifies to the truth that God is a God of redemption, and that He is very much alive and active in our daily lives and circumstances. Although this book centers on the grief journey the author has travelled after the loss of her beloved son, it also encompasses the grief she has had to embrace resulting from much abuse, rape, barrenness, and pregnancy loss.

Gibbs writes, “It is my Hope that by sharing my testimony of God’s humbling redemption, along with what He has revealed to me along the way, it will enable the reader to embrace the joy that is set before them which Jesus Himself embraced. It is my desire that God be glorified in all things.”

Jude Gibbs had once been a Pastor's wife. For nearly a decade, she worked as a counselor for victims of abuse, rape, and incest. She was a board member of a Rape Crisis Center in a major city for three years. In addition, Jude has been a victim herself, and the mother of a victim. She has personally had four pregnancy losses and has had to bury her 20 year old son. She has also been an ordained minister since 2/12/06. Jude’s experience is both personal and professional. Readers can view her work at: https://wordpress.com/posts/bereavedparentsblog.wordpress.com and https://themighty.com/author/jude-gibbs/.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Gifts from the Ashes through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Jude Gibbs

Email: judegibbs53(at)gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Christiangrief/