United Benefit Advisors (UBA), in conjunction with VSP, will host a webinar to help HR professionals and business owners better understand vision benefits. The webinar, titled, “Vision in the Connected Age: Two Best Practices for Meeting Employee Needs” will take place on Thursday, August 17, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To receive complimentary access to the webinar, enter code UBAVSP81717 when registering. This webinar has been submitted for 1.25 re-certification credit hours from the Human Resource Certification Institute.

As the workplace continues to increase in diversity, leading to a wider range of employee expectations – employers will be wise to better understand the latest trends and solutions. In this webinar, attendees will learn:



The latest trends in how different generations are shopping and using their vision benefits

The impact of technology on vision health

Why it's important to reevaluate your current vision plan so that employees stay happy and healthy

Two best practices for meeting the needs of a diverse workforce

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

Deanna Hogenboom, Regional Vice President

Deanna joined VSP in March of 1988 and has spent her entire VSP career in the Sales division. As Regional Vice President, she oversees a tenured team of 14 who work with new and existing customers with less than 1000 enrolled employees in 20 states. While now in a leadership role she has handled business in multiple states and has partnered with thousands of brokers, consultants and customers. Born and raised in the Bay Area she originally moved to the Sacramento area to complete her B.S. in Business Administration and Land Use Planning. Married for over 26 years with one teenage daughter she is a sports enthusiast and spends a great deal of time representing USA Swimming as an official.

ABOUT VSP

VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, focuses on partnering with VSP network doctors to provide access to eye care and eyewear around the world. For more information visit: getvsp.com/therealbenefit

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

