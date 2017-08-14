The commitment that these firms have made to being great firms to work for is very impressive.

Accounting Today named seven CPAmerica International firms as Best Firms to Work For in August. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.

“We are excited to congratulate all of our firms who have been recognized by Accounting Today,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. “The commitment that these firms have made to being great firms to work for is very impressive.”

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition:

Coulter & Justus, P.C., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman CPAs, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

Kassouf & Co., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

Wall Einhorn & Chernitzer P.C., headquartered in Norfolk, Va., was named to Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For.

For the complete listing of Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/accounting-today-names-2017-best-firms-to-work-for.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.