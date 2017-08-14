Keystone Strategy is an economics and strategy consulting firm with ofices in New York, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle "The case is worth nearly $370M in disputed taxable income of Eaton Corp., whose successful petition represents the first-ever judicial challenge to the cancellation or revocation of an APA."

Keystone Strategy, an economics and strategy consulting firm, provided consulting support to several of power management firm Eaton Corporation's experts in its recent case against the IRS for unilaterally cancelling two negotiated Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs), which are multi-year advance arrangements between taxpayers and tax authorities on the proper determination of "arm's length" prices for asset transfers between affiliated companies. The case is worth nearly $370M in disputed taxable income of Eaton Corp., whose successful petition represents the first-ever judicial challenge to the cancellation or revocation of an APA.

The APAs at issue governed Eaton's purchase of circuit breakers, switches and push-button controls from its subsidiary manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic (Eaton Corp. & Subsidiaries v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue - Docket No. 005576-12). In her ruling, Tax Court Judge Kathleen Kerrigan indicated, "The analysis supported the assertion that the bulk of the profits were properly attributable to the manufacturers of the product and resulted from the manufacturers' ability to produce a diverse [number] of styles of complex high-regulated products at low cost, in high volume while meeting quality product standards." (T.C. Memorandum, p. 137-138)

In partnership with Eaton Corp and its representing law firm, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP, a Keystone expert, Dr. Sergio Corbo, testified on the broad landscape of the electrical industry, educating the court on the depth and complexity of the manufacturing process for circuit breakers and other electrical products, the architecture of the industry's safety regulations and the contours of its supply chain organization. Corbo is the former Chief Marketing Officer of GE Energy's Management division, as well as the former Vice President of Schneider Electric's Renewable Energies Business Unit.

Keystone also provided expert insights, rebuttal research and analysis, and continuous support during trial proceedings and collaborated closely with the Skadden trial team on a number of economic, product and custom-related analyses in support of other Eaton experts and for cross-examination.

About Keystone

Keystone is an innovative strategy and economics consulting firm that delivers transformative ideas to the market. Recently, the firm’s Tax Practice provided economic and technical support to several testifying experts on behalf of Amazon in the recent $1.5 billion tax transfer pricing dispute with the IRS which resulted in a favorable outcome for Amazon. Keystone’s Tax Practice provides deep technical, economic, and engineering knowledge on such topics as technology valuation, economic and Industry analysis, product pricing, and valuation of marketing and other intangibles. Keystone regularly combines the strategic insights of leading experts from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Wharton and other top universities with the practical industry expertise of its accomplished professionals. Learn more about Keystone at keystone.com.