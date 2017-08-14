Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, addressing a group of executive job candidates today, Norman raised the issue of people laid off after 20 or 30 years of service when they hit their 50's and the strategies they need to apply.

"It is a terrible feeling when you have worked your whole life, produced, obtained extensive education and nobody cares," says Norman. "The pain is felt by the executive and his or her family and can have devastating consequences." This is not a time of life for default, do-it-yourself job-seeking; it is a time to call upon a specialist who understands the problem and that promoting the executive's experience and expertise is the solution rather than listing previous engagements.

Norman points out that times have changed and accomplishment that in the past would have garnered automatic recognition for an executive are all too often lost in the shuffle these days and ignored unless a strategic marketing campaign is undertaken.

"An executive's most important engagement is his or her next one because it establishes whether the executive is on the rise and still expanding or contracting."

Team Decades offers clients a two-year contract in order to help a candidate create a future his or her accomplishments have made possible.