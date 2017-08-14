“As a thank you to our loyal guests, we want to offer a week of great savings for our Tucson/Sierra Vista customers,” says Jami Salyer, Arby’s director of operations in Tucson.

Arby’s restaurants in Tucson, Ariz., are taking an entire week to celebrate their guests! From August 14-20, 2017, all Tucson-area Arby’s will mark customer appreciation week with daily specials. The schedule is as follows:



August 14 – Mozzarella Monday. Receive a FREE small mozzarella sticks with any meal purchase.

August 15 – Can Dine Tuesday. Get two small classic roast beef meals for only $9.99 from 4-8 p.m.

August 16 – Why Not Wednesday. Receive a FREE kid’s meal with the purchase of any combo meal.

August 17 – Thirsty Thursday. All soft drinks are only $1 for any size.

August 18 – Free Fries Friday. Get a FREE snack size curly fries with any purchase.

August 19 – Shake it Up Saturday. Receive a FREE snack size shake with any meal purchase.

August 20 – Slide into Sunday. Buy one slider and get the second slider for 50 percent off.

“As a thank you to our loyal guests, we want to offer a week of great savings for our Tucson/Sierra Vista customers,” says Jami Salyer, Arby’s director of operations in Tucson. “We’ve put together some great specials and invite everyone to stop by every day of the week for something new.”

The Tucson Arby’s locations were recently acquired by restaurant management group Irish Beef. The company now controls the eight Tucson locations and plans to develop four additional units, as well as hire up to 100 new team members. Since acquiring the Tucson Arby’s, the company has begun remodeling existing units and plans to have at least two of the eight locations remodeled by the end of 2017. It also plans to open the first of the four new units later this year.

About Irish Beef

Irish Beef is a restaurant management and investment company that is focused on acquiring and developing the Arby’s brand in various U.S. markets. For more information visit: http://www.tucsonarbys.com

About Arby’s: For more information, visit http://www.arbys.com.