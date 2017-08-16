Master Locators announces hiring Rebekah Hewes as operations manager.

Master Locators, Inc. today announced that Rebekah Hewes has joined its team as operations manager. She reports to Master Locators’ Chief Engineer and Chief Operating Officer Kyle G. Sareyka and is based at its headquarters in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

In this role, Hewes is responsible for the day-to-day operational activities of the business and ensuring Master Locators’ operations group meets and exceeds its customers’ requirements while achieving consistently high quality results, cost-effectiveness, first-class safety practices, and on-time delivery and responsiveness.

Hewes has several degrees including associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force in Allied Health Sciences, Human Resource Management, Professional Management, and Intelligence Operations and Analysis. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Technical Business Management from DeVry University. She joins Master Locators as a retired U.S. Air Force sergeant with 22 years of service. She also spent 12 years with UtiliQuest, LLC, formerly STS, LLC, where she gained valuable experience within the utility-locating industry working in operations management, process improvement and quality auditing.

"We are excited to welcome Rebekah to Master Locators’ management team," said Sareyka. "We believe her significant operations and supervisory experience, and her ability to deliver measurable results through best practices, will help advance Master Locators as a leading provider of consistent, unmatched state-of-the-art utility locating and excavating services to contractors, designers, engineers and project owners from concept to design and on through to construction in the regions in which we operate."

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Master Locators team during this exciting time of growth and preparation for the future," Hewes said.

About Master Locators, Inc.

Master Locators, Inc. is a leading company in the subsurface utility engineering (SUE) field serving contractors, designers, engineers and project owners from concept to design and on through to construction. At Master Locators, we are a passionate, fully integrated team – from highly qualified, expert field technicians and project coordinators to talented engineers and customer service representatives – who thrive on providing consistent, unmatched state-of-the-art utility locating and excavating services. Master Locators also provides educational programs designed to enable customers’ complete understanding of SUE technologies. Visit masterlocators.com to learn more.