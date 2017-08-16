NetDocuments Trusted Cloud Platform This degree of security and encryption at the storage, application, and processing layers, ... solves the long-standing issues of data privacy and key custody relating to silent-subpoenas and encryption key management.

NetDocuments, the leading cloud-based document and email management (DMS) platform for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced it has successfully deployed multi-layer encryption key management (EKM) technology including optional private and customer-held encryption keys as part of its comprehensive data governance offering. Details will be presented during ILTACON 2017 in Las Vegas, NV on August 13 – 17.

Alvin Tedjamulia, CTO at NetDocuments, commented, “We’re extremely proud to announce the successful deployment of our EKM technology which not only layers individual encryption keys at multiple levels, utilizing innovative technology with quantum random number key generation – something no other legal technology vendor is currently doing. This degree of security and encryption at the storage, application, and processing layers, along with the ability for a firm (or their clients) to hold and store encryption keys in privately held Hardware Security Modules (HSM), solves the long-standing issues of data privacy and key custody relating to silent-subpoenas and encryption key management. Advanced key management is one of the many governance initiatives we’re doing across our ‘one to many’ global application benefiting our entire customer community and made possible through our native cloud platform and software delivery model.”

Join us at ILTACON on Tuesday, August 15 at 4:00 pm in the Oceanside F conference room as Alvin Tedjamulia discusses how NetDocuments’ cloud platform is delivering solutions for encryption key management, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Digital Rights Management (DRM), and other information governance challenges and opportunities facing today’s leading law firms and corporate legal departments.

View NetDocuments sessions during ILTACON: http://blog.netdocuments.com/en-us/netdocuments-iltacon-2017/

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, NetDocuments’ cloud-based service allows firms of all sizes to reduce costs and increase security, mobility, compliance, and disaster recovery for documents and email from anywhere and on any device. With offices and datacenters in the US, Australia, and the UK, and with over 2,000+ customers and hundreds of thousands of users, NetDocuments is able to effectively service its global community spread across 140 countries. With anytime, anywhere access, firms are able to increase productivity and improve the client experience through a comprehensive cloud-based service. For more information about NetDocuments, please visit http://www.netdocuments.com.