What is claimed to be the first “rules based” recruitment system that automatically matches candidates and vacancies is being launched this month.

Dalmatian examines attributes such as skills and qualifications, comparing them to the needs of employers, using a sophisticated algorithm to produce a percentage match figure.

The rules engine is the heart of a comprehensive end-to-end overall recruitment system, consisting of a sophisticated applicant tracking tool for employers which, crucially, is completely integrated with an app-based career management tool for candidates.

People are encouraged to load their CV on a once-only basis on Dalmatian and then keep their skills and other information regularly updated. This is free to use.

Employers can then enter details of vacancies into the system and, based on factors such as skills and qualifications processed by the rules engine, are shown a range of “blind” candidate details along with the matching figure. A charge is made to access the name and contact specifics of the employer’s preferred candidates.

The Dalmatian system then provides a range of tools for arranging interviews and providing feedback for both candidate and employer.

Richard Sangster, CEO, said: “We genuinely don’t believe there has been anything like Dalmatian available before. Previous products have tended to look at the requirements of employers or candidates. Our breakthrough is to meet the needs of both.”

Richard and several other members of the Dalmatian team have a strong track record in online solutions, including the creation of the 1link platform, that is now used by employers to manage the maintenance and disposal of three million company vehicles worldwide.

He said: “Our approach here has been very much the same as in our previous online projects. We look at what is currently happening in the market and how best to apply technology to make processes better for people and cheaper to operate.

“In looking at recruitment, what struck us about existing processes was that they were almost adversarial in nature. To us, it seemed obvious that it was about matching needs and developing an effective rules engine to bring together candidates and employers.”

An enlistment process is underway to encourage as many people as possible to enter their details into Dalmatian while the first employers are expected to join the platform in July.

Richard said: “The launch of any platform such as this inevitably creates a horse and cart situation. It is all about building critical mass in order to have sufficient people and jobs on the platform to make it work. This is our task over the coming months.

“However, we expect there to be a considerable level of sign-up from candidates prompted by the sophisticated CV generation tool within Dalmatian, which produces high quality PDFs that can be sent to any employer, not just those on the system.”

Richard added that much of Dalmatian’s initial employer business was expected to come from organisations using the system to make the most of their existing resources.

“One of the findings that we had from our initial research when we started looking at this sector was that employers quite often had inadequate records of the skills held within their own workforce, so missed chances for internal recruitment.

“By asking everyone to enter their details onto the platform, this problem can be largely eliminated. If you need a French or German speaker, for example, you may well find that you already have the ideal person on board.

“Also, as part of the process of gaining momentum in the platform, it can be used as a tool to post jobs on third party job boards as well as Dalmatian itself.”

Considerable effort has gone into making Dalmatian industry-leading in terms of data security. Client data is stored on encrypted servers that meet and exceed current global compliance requirements.

Richard said: “As well as the obvious data security needs of employers, we envisage individuals using the system as a lifelong career management tool, so gaining their trust is essential. We are underlining the fact that their personal data remains their own, will not be used for any other purpose and that they can use it for their entire working life.”

Employer charging for Dalmatian ranges from £10 per month subscription plus £30 per applicant through to a £995 annual subscription plus £5 per applicant.

Richard said: “Our research shows this is simply much more cost-effective than any other structured recruitment route available to employers.”

More details can be found for employers at http://www.dalmatianproserver.com and for candidates at http://www.dalmatian.me.