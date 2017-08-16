Freephotos.cc Offers The Ultimate Stock Photo Database

FreePhotos.cc Download or Upload and Share Creative Commons (CC) Licensed Photos

Freephotos.cc is a new website that merges their unique library of stock photos with other large stock photography source websites to provide the ultimate searchable resource for stock photography. Anyone can visit freephotos.cc and search for images to download and use legally -- as they please -- for personal and commercial projects. No login or registration is required and images do not need to be credited to the image creator.

The site was created by a photographer for photographers to share their work as stock images. Photographers participate on the website by voluntarily uploading their own work to the database. Uploaded images are made available for distribution to all visitors and owners waive copyright for the images for the duration that images remain on the site.

In exchange for releasing rights to the photos, photographers receive promotional value in the form of exposure. All images uploaded to the site appear along with the name of the photographer or entity surrendering the rights and a back-link to his/her portfolio or website. Images can be removed from the site on demand, however rights to use the images remain with visitors who successfully download them while they were available.

The website uses APIs from other stock photo sites to incorporate their large existing image databases in searches. Providers include such sites as flickr, pexels, istockphoto, gettyimages, and many more. The combination of these resources makes the website the largest resource for public domain images available on the internet.

Options for exploring images include text search, an alphabetical list of keyword categories for filtering popular searches, and a dedicated search of premium images. Visitors have the option to search only images via manual browsing. Performing a search or categorical filtering presents both free images and premium images in distinct panels on the result page. A third option presents the premium images available for purchase only.

All images can be altered as desired without limitation and used in print or on the web.