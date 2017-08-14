According to global information provider The NPD Group, through the end of July 2017, print travel books have experienced 2 percent growth in unit sales, and an overall compound annual growth rate of 1 percent from 2014 to 2016 in the U.S. This is a notable turnaround after a steep 44 percent decline from 2010-2014, and proof that readers are returning to print guidebooks even in the digital age.

Six out of 10 of the top designated market areas (DMA) in the U.S. are showing year-to-date growth in Travel Guides, with exceptional sales growth in Tampa, FL, Detroit, Phoenix, AZ, Minneapolis, and Sacramento, CA. The DMA index shows that there is a much greater interest for travel books on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, especially in higher income areas.

Year-to-date travel guide sales also show a change in consumer interest for regions outside of the U.S., with notable growth in books on Scandinavia, South Africa, and Canada. Regions in decline include France, Western Europe, Turkey, and Central America. There are also changes in areas of interest in the United States, with sales of books about the Pacific West and Western Mountains increasing, while those about New England and the South declining.

Best Selling Travel Guides/Destination Books (based on units sold)

Atlas Obscura

Birnbaum's 2017 Walt Disney World

Rick Steves Italy 2017

Maui Revealed: The Ultimate Guidebook

Rick Steves Ireland 2017

Rick Steves Paris 2017

The Ultimate Kauai Guidebook

Hawaii the Big Island Revealed

The MILEPOST 2017

Rick Steves Spain 2017

“Sales of travel books in the best-selling destinations are up, likely because they share a certain sense of romance, aspiration, and adventure without being politically or historically charged in any way at the current time,” said Kristen McLean, industry analyst for NPD Books.

Eighty-six of the top 100 markets have been showing strong and sustained growth in Special Interest Travel books, in categories including memoirs, essays, photographic travel books, and how-to guides on a wide range of specialties including adventure travel, travelling with families and pets, and LGBT travel. “These books fit into a certain escapist pleasure category, as people seek to be transported to new and interesting places via the pages of a book,” said McLean.

###

About The NPD Group, Inc.

NPD is the leading global provider of market information and business solutions covering brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and emerging channels in more than 20 industries. We combine our unique data assets with analytic solutions to help our clients measure performance, predict trends, and improve results, advising them to help drive successful growth. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, travel retail, games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com and npdgroupblog.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup