The intellectual property law firm of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that seven of its attorneys have been named to the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. They have been recognized for their excellence in the practice areas of patent litigation, intellectual property litigation, patent law, trademark law, and copyright law.

The 2018 Best Lawyers include Ronald L. Panitch, William W. Schwarze, Martin G. Belisario, Alan S. Nadel, Weihong Hsing, John D. Simmons and Stephen E. Murray.

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Votes were solicited from nearly 83,000 attorneys worldwide; 7.4 million votes were analyzed for the 2018 edition.

The standalone Best Lawyers magazine will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. A digital edition also will be available.

