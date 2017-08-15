This recognition is further proof of our dedication to creating spectacular wines.

The San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC) is the nation’s largest and most influential wine competition. Wines that receive a SFIWC medal are universally considered to be among the best in the world. The 2017 SFIWC took place at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, California from June 30th to July 2nd, 2017.

Wines that are submitted to the SFIWC undergo a rigorous judging process. Panels of internationally acclaimed wine experts perform blind tastings over a period of four days. During the first round of tastings, wines are judged on their individual merits within the context of their class. Aside from variety and vintage, absolutely no information is provided to judges about each wine. Specialized judging panels collaborate to decide which entries are worthy of receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. More than 4,200 wines from 31 countries were tasted at this year’s event.

“We are pleased to be honored with these prestigious awards,” said Paul Breaux, President and CEO of Breaux Vineyards. “This recognition is further proof of our dedication to creating spectacular wines.”

The SFIWC awarded Breaux Vineyards with three awards. Breaux received a Gold Medal for their 2016 Madeleine’s Chardonnay, a Silver Medal for their 2016 Viognier and a Bronze Medal for their 2016 Nebbiolo Rose. Breaux’s award winning wines can be sampled at their tasting room in Purcellville, Virginia.

About Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards is a winery located in Loudoun County, Virginia. The winery sits between the foothills of the Blue Ridge and Short Hill Mountains. Breaux Vineyards has 104 acres of vineyard spread across 404 acres of land. The winery offers wine tastings and hosts a variety of special events. Breaux Vineyards is one of Virginia’s most desired locations for vineyard weddings. Breaux’s wines have won numerous awards since the winery opened in 1997. For more information about Breaux Vineyards, please visit their website at http://www.breauxvineyards.com.