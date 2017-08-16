Coverall® Names Shirley Klein Chief Operating Officer

Shirley has been a respected and trusted executive who has consistently delivered results for Coverall in all of her roles.

Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, today announced that VP, Operational Development, Shirley Klein has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Klein will report to Coverall’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick Ascolese.

“Shirley has been a respected and trusted executive who has consistently delivered results for Coverall in all of her roles,” said Chief Executive Officer, Rick Ascolese. “She is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability with high performance and excellence. She has proven to be a successful leader and brings to this position an impeccable reputation for elevating and inspiring her teams.”

Klein has been with Coverall for close to 25 years and has held numerous leadership roles with the organization. Her operational expertise includes oversight of Information Technology development, Network Operations, Regional Administration, Project Management and Master Owner support. Shirley has supported the company’s goals as both Regional Vice President, with leadership responsibility for the company’s Southeast Region, and as the Vice President of Administration for Coverall Support Centers nationwide.

“I am looking forward to working with the excellent teams in another capacity here at Coverall,” said Klein. “As the leading franchisor of commercial cleaning businesses, I am excited about the future and am thrilled to help lead the company to its next phase of growth.”

In her free time, Klein enjoys traveling, cooking to entertain friends and family, and long walks with her dogs.

About Coverall North America, Inc.

Since its inception in 1985, Coverall North America, Inc. has grown into a leading franchised brand, licensing thousands of entrepreneurs to operate independent commercial cleaning businesses using the Coverall® brand and system. In 2008, Coverall launched its proprietary Health-Based Cleaning System® Program and in 2014, introduced the Coverall Core 4® Process, demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation and leadership on behalf of its franchisees. Coverall’s unique system combines advanced cleaning technologies and tools, hospital-grade disinfectants, professional training programs, business support services, and a passion for healthy cleaning. System-wide, more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses provide Coverall® Program services across 90 markets to over 50,000 customers. For more information, visit http://www.coverall.com.