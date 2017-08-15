Steve Hendrick, Research Director, EMA Modern application development and deployment is a complex topic, and I’m looking forward to helping vendors more effectively define, position and bring their products and services to market.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced that it has hired Steve Hendrick as research director covering application development and deployment. In this role, Hendrick will specialize in application development and deployment topics, including DevOps, application management, application platforms, decision analytics, middleware and a spectrum of tools and technologies that support the software development lifecycle. Hendrick has over 20 years of experience as an industry analyst and 10 years of experience in a variety of application development roles.

“Steve is an industry veteran, and he brings a treasure trove of industry knowledge and experience to his new role at EMA,” said Rick Sturm, founder and CEO at EMA. “He is an important addition to our team of analysts.”

Prior to joining EMA, Hendrick was principal analyst for application development and deployment research at ESG and a group vice president of application development and deployment research at IDC. Most recently, Hendrick served as principal analyst at Applied Decision Research, a consultancy that supported research and go-to-market needs of software vendors.

With over 1,000 authored publications, Hendrick is known as a subject matter expert across application development and deployment markets and continues to deliver IT product and market guidance through syndicated research and custom consulting to the world’s leading software vendors and high profile startups.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the EMA team and am looking forward to extending their research and consulting capabilities,” said Hendrick. “Modern application development and deployment is a complex topic, and I’m looking forward to helping vendors more effectively define, position and bring their products and services to market.”

Hendrick’s complete bio is available online at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com/about/team/Steve_Hendrick.php

Those interested in scheduling a briefing or research project with Hendrick can contact an EMA business development manager at +1.303.543.9500 or sales(at)emausa.com

