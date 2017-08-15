Trident Systems Inc. announces the Morrisville, NC office has received accreditation for ISO 9001:2015.

"This is another major milestone for Trident Systems as it extends our commitment to all product development locations serving as a testimony to our commitment to repeatable processes and superior quality", stated John Broglio, Executive Vice President of Operations.

"Trident Systems Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to world class quality management by adding the Morrisville, NC facility under the ISO umbrella becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Trident Systems Inc. in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

Trident Systems Media Contact:

Myron Mosbarger

myron.mosbarger(at)tridsys.com

About PRI Registrar:

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit http://www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar(at)p-r-i.org today.