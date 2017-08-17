Metro West Housing Solutions joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System By using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state.

Metro West Housing Solutions announces today that it has joined BidNet’s Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, a regional purchasing group that helps local governments post, distribute, and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from nearly 200 participating agencies from across Colorado.

Metro West Housing Solutions joined the purchasing group in August. In joining, Metro West Housing Solutions has become the 198th participating local government agency utilizing the system to streamline the purchasing process. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Colorado government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. Metro West Housing Solutions was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, Metro West Housing Solutions looks to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

Metro West Housing Solutions now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to respond to bids with local government agencies can register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. Metro West Housing Solutions invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online.

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contract expiration. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.

“By using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. In addition to the time savings we anticipate, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all local bid opportunities. We invite all of our current vendors to register or contact the vendor support team with any questions,” stated Willard Pearson, Procurement Specialist of Metro West Housing Solutions.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System today at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. BidNet’s vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Metro West Housing Solutions:

Metro West Housing Solutions (MWHS) was formed in 1974 as the Lakewood Housing Authority (LHA). At the time, the Lakewood City Council acknowledged the community’s shortage of sufficient, decent, safe, affordable, and sanitary homes for its citizens. The LHA was created to meet this need. During the 1970s and 1980s, the LHA developed affordable housing programs for Lakewood residents including: implementation and management of the Section 8 program; purchase of dilapidated property and rehabilitation for sale to first time home buyers and moderate income families; and acquisition of affordable rental options in the community.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,200 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and modules available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com