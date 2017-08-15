With offices in Portland, Oregon and Orlando, Florida

Eleven Ball Janik LLP attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© list. Best Lawyers is one of the oldest and most respected peer–review publications in the legal profession. Ball Janik LLP congratulates the following attorneys in their respective practice areas:

Dwain M. Clifford (Litigation – Construction)

Stephen T. Janik (Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law)

Phillip E. Joseph (Community Association Law; Litigation – Construction)

Kevin S. Mapes (Commercial Litigation)

James T. McDermott (Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance; Litigation – Securities)

Jack L. Orchard (Land Use and Zoning Law)

Angela M. Otto (Construction Law; Litigation – Construction)

James C. Prichard (Construction Law)

Adele J. Ridenour (Litigation – Construction)

Christopher M. Walters (Construction Law)

Robert W. Wilkinson (Litigation – Construction)

About Ball Janik LLP

Ball Janik LLP is a Pacific Northwest law firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with an office in Orlando, Florida. For over thirty years, Ball Janik LLP has been providing outstanding legal services in the areas of bankruptcy and creditor rights, commercial litigation, construction and design, construction litigation, employment, real estate and land use, insurance recovery for policyholders, and securities litigation.

Ball Janik LLP represents large and small businesses; state, municipal and local governments; associations; schools and universities; and individuals. Ball Janik LLP provides clients an aggressive, skilled, team approach to solve problems and achieve results. Ball Janik LLP has been recognized by Chambers USA, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Corporate International. Ball Janik LLP’s success and integrity have repeatedly made it one of “Oregon’s Most Admired Professional Firms,” according to the Portland Business Journal’s survey results of CEOs throughout the region.

About Best Lawyers

Since it was first published in 1983, the Best Lawyers in America© list has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© list is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. Over 52,000 leading attorneys cast more than 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.