Airport Revenue News is pleased to announce that Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International (GEG), has been named its 2017 Director of the Year in the small airports category.

“After speaking to many aviation executives about a worthy candidate, the name of Larry Krauter was consistently raised,” says Ramon Lo, publisher of Airport Revenue News. “Larry is highly respected within the aviation world, with his efforts in advocating for the aviation industry in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he has increased air service at GEG and expects to soon undertake a redevelopment and expansion of GEG.”

Prior to his tenure with GEG, Krauter served as interim executive director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, where he also held the roles of director of planning and engineering and deputy executive director. His career in aviation began with the city of Columbus, where he held the position of airport planner. A graduate of Ohio State University, Krauter is also an accredited airport executive and a licensed member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“I am humbled to receive this recognition from ARN and my peers, who are themselves very dedicated public servants accomplishing so much in challenging times,” says Krauter. “It is wonderful to know that the hard work of the team at Spokane Airports is making a difference not only in our community but also in the airport management profession. Thank you!”

Krauter will be interviewed in and featured on the cover of ARN’s September issue. He will be presented this award at the ARN Awards Show on the final night of the ARN 2018 Revenue Conference & Exhibition in Orlando.

