KC Healthy Kids Hosts Back to School Bonanza

I want it to be as easy as possible for teachers to participate in KC Healthy Kids' programs," says Michelle Dake, Youth Advocacy Educator at KC Healthy Kids. "I'm here to be a resource and provide in-person support to area classrooms and kids," she adds.

KC Healthy Kids is hosting a Back to School Resource Expo for educators on Wednesday August 30, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center.

At the Expo, teachers will learn about and get access to KC Healthy Kids’ free standards- aligned resources for their classrooms including:



I Am Here: Empower youth to speak out for healthy communities. Our I Am Here program teaches students in grades 3-8 how their surroundings impact their health and how to create change through advocacy.

I Am Here Photo Contest: What could your school do with $2500? That’s how much we’re giving away to classrooms in grades 3-8 in our photo contest that teaches students to speak out for healthy communities.

Grow A Garden Classroom: This free, comprehensive toolkit tells you everything you need to know about creating a school garden. It includes tips and ideas for success at every step, from getting buy in, funding and volunteer support, to how to design, plant and maintain a garden and tie it in with classroom lessons for grades K-8.

Ultimate Eat Local Recipe Challenge: The contest asks kids to work together with their families to create a nutritious lunch recipe using at least one local ingredient. The contest is open to kids in pre-K through 8th grade.

Active Classroom Guide: Teachers can help kids get their daily 60 minutes of physical activity by incorporating it into classroom lessons. In this guide you’ll find easy, standards-based activities for classrooms K-6 to get keep students moving throughout the school day.

In addition, KC Healthy Kids’ brand new resource, The Walking Detective™ is an easy tool for anyone who wants to teach kids about the benefits of walking and biking, the barriers that make those activities unsafe, and how to advocate for improvements.

“I want it to be as easy as possible for teachers to participate in KC Healthy Kids' programs," says Michelle Dake, Youth Advocacy Educator at KC Healthy Kids. “In addition to the lesson plans and activities, I'm here to be a resource as well and am excited to provide in person support to area classrooms and kids,” she adds with a verve.

About KC Healthy Kids

KC Healthy Kids rallies the people in our communities to improve access to affordable fresh food and safe places to walk and play. When our neighborhoods support healthy habits, we are less likely to suffer from obesity, which is linked to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor mental health. To make a lasting impact, we shape policies that improve our food system and physical surroundings and ultimately, the places where we live, work, learn and play.

For more information, please visit http://www.kchealthykids.org