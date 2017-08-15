EML Launches Integrated Virtual Payment Program with Centreviews

It makes us a true end-to-end solution that satisfies our customers' needs for faster, more cost-effective payments.

EML Payments USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML), is pleased to announce a program launch with Centreviews Business Intelligence Suite (Centreviews) to offer an integrated, virtual payment program for their customers.

Centreviews is a technology platform and suite of solutions that helps companies identify, resolve and prevent problems with their accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable or document management processes. It is a sophisticated yet simple-to-use, cloud-based platform that can be integrated with existing processes and technologies. The Centreviews Payables Solution is an AP automation software that allows users to capture invoice data electronically, set up automated matching and workflows for approvals, and create check files, ACH files and card payment files for approved payments and historical archive with linked support documents.

Centreviews will utilize EML to bring a paperless solution to market within the Centreviews platform, allowing users to take advantage of electronic payments without leaving the platform.

Matt Waldie, COO of EML Payments USA, LLC, said, “EML focuses on enabling platforms like Centreviews to offer electronic payments, including virtual cards, as part of their existing solution. The electronic payment component is fully integrated, so there are no new processes, software or training required for Centreviews customers.”

Gary Halleen, CEO for Centreviews, said, “Adding EML as an integrated payment partner allows us to provide card and ACH to our smaller middle market customers. It makes us a true end-to-end solution that satisfies our customers’ needs for faster, more cost-effective payments, while also creating a valuable differentiator to win new business.”

As an added benefit, Centreviews customers who utilize EML’s electronic payment process can benefit from the reduced cost of printing and mailing paper checks, while also generating monthly rebates through the virtual card payment process.

About EML

EML Payments Limited, EML Payments Europe, EML Payments Canada and EML Payments USA have come together under one exciting new brand: EML. With payment solutions from EML, you will be empowered with more control, transparency and flexibility over your payment processes. Our combined portfolio offers innovative payment technology solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. Together, we issue mobile, virtual and physical card solutions to some of the largest corporate brands around the world, process billions of dollars in payments each year, and manage more than 800 programs across North America, Europe and Australia. Learn more at http://www.EMLpayments.com.

About Centreviews

Centreviews Business Intelligence Suite provides the technology to automate finance and accounting department’s AP, AR, document management and cash application processes. It is a simple, scalable, and secure solution for back office departments and professionals. It is a cloud-based, mobile optimized platform that can be integrated with existing processes and technologies that enables companies to implement and maintain best practices for accounts payable, accounts receivable and document management process to improve visibility, improve controls, improve efficiencies, and improve profits! For more information visit http://www.centreviews.com. Centreviews Business Intelligence Suite is a product of API Outsourcing, Inc.