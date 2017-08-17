Achieving the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year is a direct result of our employees going the extra mile to earn the trust of our TRIRIGA and Maximo customers and to advance our strategic partnership with IBM.

Inc. magazine ranked ValuD Consulting #1085 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction demonstrate consistent high growth. ValuD’s Inc. 5000 recognition, for the third consecutive year, puts the firm in rarefied company, given that only one in five companies make the list three times.

“Achieving the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year is a direct result of our employees going the extra mile to earn the trust of our TRIRIGA and Maximo customers and to advance our strategic partnership with IBM,” says ValuD Founder and CEO, Gopi Latpate. “Our company mantra is ‘do whatever it takes’ to make clients’ successful. This mindset fuels our growth strategy: hire great people, empower them, partner with technology leaders, and deliver quality solutions for our clients.”

To propel results over the past year, ValuD has:



Grown to 230 people to deliver IBM TRIRIGA, IBM Maximo, and Motors@Work Internet of Things solutions

Built an industry leading FASB/IASB Lease Accounting practice, complete with CPAs, to facilitate rapid TRIRIGA Real Estate implementations and to streamline FASB compliance

Developed and delivered MobilD, a mobility product solution purpose-built for TRIRIGA

Enhanced pre-packaged Motors@Work integrations with Maximo Asset Management, Maximo Asset Health Insights, and IBM Watson Platform

About ValuD Consulting

With the world’s largest and most experienced IBM TRIRIGA team and a highly expert Maximo team, ValuD is the only one-stop-shop for TRIRIGA and Maximo including installations, upgrades, post-production support, hosting, product enhancements, and training. ValuD, a Gold Accredited IBM Business Partner, is a full-service provider for TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management, Maximo Enterprise Asset Management, and Watson Internet of Things.