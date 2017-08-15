Kenall's new 6" modular downlights, shown in flush lens option Kenall, a leader in sealed solid-state lighting, has introduced a new family of 6” modular downlights designed to stay tightly sealed and perform efficiently for years.

Kenall, a leader in sealed solid-state lighting, has introduced a new family of 6” modular downlights designed to stay tightly sealed and perform efficiently for years. The downlights are ideal for a variety of applications, including areas where damp and wet location listings just aren't enough, such as: hospitals; behavioral health facilities; cleanrooms; containment areas; food and pharmaceutical processing areas; transportation, transit and other public spaces; military installations and educational facilities.

One simple, modular design accommodates both regressed and flush lens trim options, and Ingress Protection is standard. The lights may be specified with either regressed or flush lenses: both ship in two phases for ease of installation. The rough-in frame is shipped first and adapts to various ceiling thicknessness for a perfect fit. The trim housing section can be installed once the ceiling is finished: torsion springs or captive fasteners provide a positive seal to the ceiling surface. The result is that lighting projects can be completed on time and within budget.

This downlight family includes a number of options tailored to the needs of specific spaces, including Kenall’s patented Indigo-Clean™ Technology (designated by the ICT logo). Indigo-Clean Technology is a state-of-the-art technology that safely kills harmful bacteria such as Staph*, including MRSA** in the air, and on hard and soft surfaces. This revolutionary new technology combines white light with 405nm indigo light to provide on-demand disinfection with the flip of your lighting switch.

The new 6” modular downlights are just one of many product lines that will be incorporating ICT in 2017: for a complete update on available luminaires with this option, visit kenall.com.

Kenall Manufacturing was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, high abuse, transportation, food processing, cleanroom/containment and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in the USA and meet the guidelines established under the Buy American Act and the North American Free Trade Agreement. For additional information, visit http://www.kenall.com.