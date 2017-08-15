AccentCare and Asante to Expand Joint Venture

Asante, a nationally recognized health system in southern Oregon, and AccentCare, a leader in post-acute health care, announced the expansion of their existing home health joint venture through an agreement signed August 1, 2017.

AccentCare has been operating a joint venture home health company with Asante, delivering clinically integrated care, for the past eight years. This newly expanded relationship will fold in Asante’s Ashland Home Health and create a preferred provider partnership with AccentCare that spans all of Asante’s service area.

“We are excited about our expanded relationship with Asante,” said Steve Rodgers, CEO of AccentCare. “Asante has earned widespread recognition for patient care and shares our commitment to quality, compassionate healthcare in the home.”

Overall, this partnership will benefit patients through care innovation and enhanced care coordination between acute and post-acute home care.

“Our growing partnership with AccentCare will offer our patients improved access to a broader range of home health services, including specialty programs and tele-monitoring,” said Scott Kelly, Asante’s executive vice president. “The expanded array of services will provide continuity as our patients transition from the hospital to other modes of treatment.”

###

About Asante

Widely recognized for quality, patient care and dedicated leadership, Asante is based in Medford, Oregon, and provides comprehensive medical care to more than 580,000 people throughout southern Oregon and northern California. In addition to its partnerships, its facilities include: Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Asante Physician Partners. In 2017, Asante became the only health system in Oregon to be named a “15 Top Health System“ and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center became the only hospital in Oregon to be named a “100 Top Hospital” by Truven Health Analytics, a leading provider of information and solutions to improve the quality and cost of health care.

About AccentCare

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute health care as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has 145 locations across 11 states with regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, Sta-Home, Texas Home Health and Texas Home Health Group. AccentCare has over 30 regional strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups and insurance companies.

With a mission to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families, AccentCare’s 20,000 compassionate professionals are committed to improving the quality of living for 89,000 individuals each year. Its approach to care consistently exceeds the industry in unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care and quality performance. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has an overall 4.1 quality star rating for all established home health agencies (sites owned, operated or acquired before March 30, 2017), with many holding HomeCare Elite distinctions.