Proven Media, a leading public relations and marketing communications firm serving the cannabis industry announces its latest client wins, including the Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (SWCCExpo), a premier national cannabis industry conference, and the business-to-business organization, the Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA). Both have named Proven Media as agency of record.

Using its industry-leading experience with the intricacies of the cannabis and medical marijuana industries, Proven Media will produce and launch a multifaceted media campaign to promote the SWCCExpo, October 13 – 14, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The agency also provides public relations and media outreach services for the group’s other large-scale events in other markets including Ft. Worth, San Diego, and Miami.

Proven Media was also recently named the agency of record for the MITA, whose mission it is to serve as the voice of the industry, helping to dispel negative stigmas about cannabis, and working to end prohibition.

“We chose Proven Media as our strategic partner because of their unbeatable knowledge and connections in the cannabis industry,” said Demitri Downing, Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo executive director.

“Proven Media is thrilled to be named as agency of record for both of these important cannabis clients,” said Neko Catanzaro, vice-president of Proven Media. Catanzaro, a graduate of Brown University, was recently named among the top PR executives in the cannabis space by a leading finance publication.

Kim Prince is president of the marketing communications firm and has served as founding co-chair of Women Grow Scottsdale. She is a sought after speaker who has led “Power Women in Cannabis” and “Meet the Cannabis Press” panel discussions at national cannabis events. For information, visit provenmediaservices.com.

About Proven Media:

