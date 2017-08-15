Keypoint Intelligence

InfoTrends (a division of Keypoint Intelligence) has announced a new study focused on growth opportunities for graphic communication and specialty print providers. In this study, InfoTrends will survey graphic communication providers to identify best practices of firms succeeding in offering sign, display, and specialty graphics. Study completion is set for December 2017.

Graphic communication providers are investigating new ways to grow business. More competition has firms looking to offer new products and services to increase business from current customers and attract new customers. “Sign, display, and specialty graphics are important applications offering growth opportunities to commercial printers, sign shops, screen printers, and ad specialty providers," says Steve Urmano, Director of InfoTrends’ Wide Format Printing Service. “Increased competition has providers exploring new products and services to expand into adjacent service markets where they can leverage their existing operational knowledge.” To that end, firms are investing in wide format printing devices, software, and media/substrates to differentiate among competitors, grow revenues, and improve efficiency.

Ongoing market changes and new developments in material science have changed the technology landscape. Many revenue avenues are surfacing as providers look to take advantage of innovations and leverage existing investments. “This study will help subscribers gain critical insights and fresh perspective for supporting successful product and service development, marketing, and sales, in a changing market,” says Lisa Cross, Associate Director of InfoTrends’ Business Development Strategy Service

Looking for Big Opportunity in Graphic Communications & Specialty Printing will:



Determine why providers are purchasing devices, software, and media

Identify key investment and market trends to pinpoint new opportunities for providers and technology suppliers

Determine how providers can support growth of the current application mix and expand into other application areas or markets

Establish best practices for business growth

Identify the tools and information that wide format graphic providers need from equipment and supplies manufacturers to grow their business.

For more information on this study, please visit our online brochure or contact sales(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com.

*Early subscriber rates are available until August 31, 2017. Early subscribers have the unique opportunity to influence the survey questions and direction of the study.

