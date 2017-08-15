Pearson Connexus™ Now Available to Schools and Districts Nationwide

Technology, and resources like Pearson Connexus, used to support personalized learning is a game-changer and allows teachers to better meet the individual learning needs of their students.

Educators at Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12 USA have launched Pearson Connexus™, a suite of products and services that allows schools and school districts to build their own digital learning solution.

“As a former classroom teacher and school administrator, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to personalize learning for different students, at different levels in the same classroom,” said Steven Guttentag, PhD, president, Pearson Online & Blended Learning. “Technology, and resources like Pearson Connexus, used to support personalized learning is a game-changer and allows teachers to better meet the individual learning needs of their students.”

Backed by learning from fifteen years in K-12 virtual education, Pearson Connexus offers user-friendly features, functionality, and services specially designed for educators looking to build or expand online learning programs:

-Award-winning curriculum; hundreds of courses for students in grades K-12

-High-quality instructional services from certified teachers trained in online learning

-Dedicated program management and support

-Continuous professional development and coaching

-Flexible licensing options

Powered by Connexus®EMS, an integrated state-of-the-art digital learning platform, educators can monitor student progress, spot struggling students, and differentiate instruction to provide a personalized learning experience for every student. Educators can also access and modify their online curriculum, track academic performance, and connect with students via chat, email, and synchronous online classes. Administrators can manage district programs with a user-friendly enrollment process, performance dashboards, reporting capabilities, and an interface that will integrate with their existing systems.

“We needed a digital solution that’s easy for our educators to implement quickly, and that can do what we want now and grow with us as we realize our vision,” said Bernadette Ortiz-Brewster, PhD, founding principal and executive director of College Park Academy, a blended school in Maryland. “Our teachers can now use the technology tools and professional development available through Pearson Connexus to help improve educational outcomes for our middle and high school students.”

With Pearson Connexus, educators can focus on what matters most -- meeting the needs of teachers and their students. For a demo or to learn more, visit http://www.pearsoned.com/pearson-connexus or call 866-842-7428.

About Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. Pearson’s Online & Blended Learning team delivers K-12 online learning solutions to schools and families around the world.