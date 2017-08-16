CADsoft Consulting Earns Autodesk Construction Specialization

CADsoft Consulting Inc, a proven leader in the implementation of design and construction technologies, was awarded the new Construction Specialization after being one of three BIM360 Autodesk Advisors for the last three years in the US; providing successful implementations over the last three years. CADsoft will continue to provide clients with industry leading construction and data management tools, implementations, and support.

As an Autodesk Construction Specialized partner, CADsoft Consulting is dedicated to answering client demands to digitize the construction industry including the Autodesk BIM360 platform and other tools that improve or integrate in the construction workflow such as the Topcon/Sokkia technology. Working with companies across the U.S., the CADsoft Consulting team helps to address challenges and provide solutions that optimize collaboration, handover and data management. In addition, CADsoft's construction industry experts are available to provide consulting services that enable construction teams to leverage the Autodesk construction solutions anytime and anywhere access to project data through the building lifecycle.

"We recognize the trend toward the digitization of the construction industry allowing teams to collaborate more effectively while in the field.” Says Lisa Duncan, Principal CADsoft Consulting. “We are honored to be awarded the Construction Specialization from Autodesk. This achievement demonstrates our dedication to growing our business and helping our clients mitigate risk and improve overall productivity throughout the lifecycle of the project."

By leveraging both CADsoft and Autodesk BIM 360 tools, companies can expect to remove barriers in communication between the office and the construction sites and improve efficiency of construction teams and trades managing all aspects of a building construction.

About CADsoft Consulting

CADsoft Consulting, an Autodesk Gold Partner, was founded over 26 years ago for the main purpose of assisting architects and engineers prepare for the future of building roads, skyscrapers, offices, and more. Our certified experts specialize in technology that accelerates the AEC industry’s progress. We help customers design smart and build fast. http://www.cadsoft-consult.com

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo and BIM 360, are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.