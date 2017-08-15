SteelSeries Apex M750 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ...we didn’t compromise on any of it, instead we listened and are delivering the complete package,” said SteelSeries CEO, Ehtisham Rabbani.

Today, SteelSeries announced the APEX M750, the ‘complete package’ mechanical keyboard, delivering durability in a beautifully simplified package. The M750 brings new QX2 mechanical switches, per key RGB lighting and SteelSeries Engine Apps to gamers, giving them the ultimate combination of beauty, performance and customization.

The APEX M750 features SteelSeries’ QX2 linear mechanical gaming switches to deliver ultra-fast and consistent gameplay. Their low-force, linear actuation point also deliver a whisper-quiet response and have a guaranteed lifespan of 50 million key presses. The keyboard was designed with an aerospace aluminum core for durability, stability and a sleek, modern look.

"Gamers have strong and vocal opinions about keyboards; and it’s a crowded market with vast options of different switches, features and materials, but there are always compromises. That is what makes the Apex M750 different - we didn’t compromise on any of it, instead we listened and are delivering the complete package,” said SteelSeries CEO, Ehtisham Rabbani. “With the launch of the new keyboard we are proud to bring new and first-to-market SteelSeries Engine features to gamers, like the Discord App, ImageSync and more.”

New SteelSeries Engine Features

The launch of Apex M750 kick starts several exciting upgrades in SteelSeries Engine. The powerful software suite, with the most intuitive, easy-to-navigate UI, features new Engine Apps delivering reactive lighting, chat notifications and unparalleled customization.

Discord Chat Integration

SteelSeries Engine now features a chat notifications in partnership with Discord. This new feature allows real-time chat notifications from Discord to be synced to SteelSeries illuminated products. Streamers, gamers and esports players can light up the new Apex M750 with customizable notifications that indicate new messages, mute status and more.

New SteelSeries Engine Apps also include:

● ImageSync is the easiest way to create complex lighting, allowing gamers to simply upload any animated GIF and automatically converting it into a customized lighting effect.

● Audio Visualizer syncs the illumination on the M750 (and all SteelSeries illuminated products) with any music or playlist of the user's choice

● Gigantic, the popular strategic shooter, is now integrated with SteelSeries Engine, delivering real-time, in-game reactive illumination and haptic feedback across all SteelSeries-compatible devices

SteelSeries Engine users can still experience:

● PrismSync dynamically syncs multi-color lighting effects between the M750 and all other Prism-enabled gear

● GameSense lighting provides immersive, reactive effects that respond to in-game events like low ammo, health and cooldown timers.

The APEX M750 is available now at http://steelseries.com/m750 for $139.99.

