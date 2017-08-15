Priasoft Delivers Express Microsoft Office 365 Migration

The most cost effective way to Microsoft Exchange and Office 365! “We’re thrilled to deliver a powerful, yet simple tool for smaller business looking to get their user mailboxes quickly to the Microsoft Cloud,” said Eriq VanBibber, chief technology officer at Priasoft.

Priasoft, the Microsoft migration experts, release their much anticipated Priasoft Express Migrator, an innovative new solution that enables Microsoft users the most expedient and secure email migration to Microsoft Office 365.

Priasoft Express Migrator supports any business moving from Microsoft Exchange 2000 – 2016, that is looking for a quick, reliable and cost effective way to move to Microsoft Office 365. With the ability to simultaneously migrate mailbox data for multiple users at one time, from a single console securely, Priasoft Express Migrator comes equipped with the same proprietary Backfill technology their tools are known for. Priasoft Express Migrator is competitively priced and delivers reporting and validating on all aspects of the migration on the fly – making it the perfect option for IT administrators looking for a trusted solution that enables a more direct, simplified move to the Cloud.

Microsoft Office 365 is quickly becoming the preferred business platform, as recently reported by Petri IT Knowledgebase, one of the world’s leading content and community resources for IT professionals and system administrators first launched by IT expert Daniel Petri in 1999. Petri estimates that Microsoft Office 365 has gained over 15 million new users over the last two quarters, and at this rate Microsoft Office 365 will have close to 120 million active users by the end of calendar 2017.

“Once a customer makes the decision to adopt Microsoft Office 365, they are faced with the obstacle of how to take their data there in a trusted, but expedient manner. With Priasoft Express Migrator, IT administrators can swiftly migrate user mailboxes - and then if needed move into our more robust Priasoft Migration Suite to expertly migrate public folders and complex policy enabled data,” added VanBibber.

More and more business, big or small, are looking to decrease their hardware/software footprint and the monumental costs associated with running an on-premises infrastructure. By taking advantage Microsoft Office 365 businesses can quickly provision a robust collaborative suite of services and applications that enable seamless end-to-end collaboration and information sharing without the traditional infrastructure cost. However, getting your users to this all-encompassing platform may seem easy for the new business, but for anyone who has more than 25 mailboxes and legacy information that is critical to their day-to-day operations – the move to the Cloud is not as easy as the investment. Until Priasoft Express Migrator that is.

“Priasoft has been in the migration game for over 20 years and our practice is based on knowledge. We wanted to deliver options to Microsoft customers whom needed an on-demand solution they could trust to effectively migrate their business. With this express version of our already award winning technology – we take simplifying the migration process to another level, but immediately putting the IT admin in the driver’s seat of an intuitive, yet sophisticated solution that automates the task of simply migrating mailbox data,” said, Chris Johnson, chief strategy officer at Priasoft.

Businesses can register for a free evaluation of the Priasoft Express Migrator tool directly at: http://bit.ly/2fI38lv .

For more information on Priasoft and their migration solutions, please visit their website at http://www.priasoft.com.

About Priasoft

With a North America headquarters situated in sunny Tempe, Arizona, and a practiced network of partners that extends their reach globally, Priasoft’s innovative technology is at the forefront of several of the world’s most notable Fortune 500 migration projects. Established in 1999, Priasoft was first to market a trusted toolset to expertly migrate customer emails to and from messaging platforms. Since then, their solutions have continued to “set the standard” for proven migration practices and have resulted in the successful migration of over 30,000,000 Microsoft Exchange Mailboxes and Public Folders worldwide. For more information on Priasoft and their network of partners, please visit their website at http://www.priasoft.com.

