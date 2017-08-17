Eastman & Smith Ltd. is pleased to announce that 24 lawyers have been included in the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. "For more than a third of the century," says CEO Steven Naifeh, "Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession." President Phil Greer adds, "We are extremely proud of that record and equally proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals."

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Eastman & Smith Ltd. would like to congratulate the following attorneys named to 2018 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Gene R. Abercrombie - Real Estate Law

John H. Boggs - Trusts and Estates

John M. Carey - Commercial Litigation

Thomas A. Dixon - Litigation - Labor and Employment, Labor Law - Management, Employment Law - Management, Employment Law - Individuals, Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

Joseph R. Durham - Environmental Law

Barry W. Fissel - Litigation - Labor and Employment

Thomas J. Gibney - Arbitration

Robert J. Gilmer - Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation - Labor and Employment

Gary M. Harden - Tax Law, Litigation and Controversy - Tax

Brigid E. Heid - Employment Law - Management

Henry N. Heuerman - Commercial Litigation, Banking and Finance Law, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Environmental, Litigation - Construction

William D. Holt - Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

David S. Jackson - Tax Law

Reginald S. Jackson - Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Frank D. Jacobs - Trusts and Estates

David C. Krock - Trusts and Estates

David L. Kuhl - Health Care Law, Corporate Law

James F. Nooney - Commercial Litigation, Bet-the-Company Litigation

Rudolph A. Peckinpaugh - Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

Steven D. Reinbolt - Real Estate Law

Stephen A. Roepke - Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Richard T. Sargeant - Environmental Law, Water Law, Litigation - Environmental

D. Casey Talbott - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Ronald J. Tice - Corporate Law