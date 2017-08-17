LandHub Launches Social Media Management Platform

"We've found a lot of land brokers don't have the time or know how to effectively manage their online brand and marketing," said Kevin May, President and CEO of LandHub.

"We've found a lot of land brokers don't have the time or know how to effectively manage their online brand and marketing", said Kevin May, President and CEO of LandHub. “With CoStar Groups’ recent acquisition of Lands of America, the competitive landscape has gotten a lot smaller and brokers are looking for alternative ways to market their land at affordable rates, and that’s where we come in. We embrace technology and social marketing to strategically bring land buyers and sellers together, quickly and affordably.”

LandHub is helping clients create their social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google+ and YouTube and is offering monthly management packages to help promote and market listings across one or all platforms. This helps increase followers and brand awareness by using best standards and practices from social media experts.

About LandHub.com

LandHub.com is a California-based website connecting land buyers and sellers. LandHub.com was started in 2006 as RuralPropertyFinder.com, re-branded as LandHub.com and relaunched with an exciting new site in 2015. LandHub.com helps people easily find and list land for sale by providing an easy to use website, thousands of property listings, and the latest technology to connect buyers and sellers. Properties are marketed on Craigslist, FaceBook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn YouTube and Instagram.

LandHub.com is one-third the price of its major competitors, and promotes its clients land listings, complete with video and photos, across weekly newsletters, blog posts and various social media platforms. Those looking to buy an investment property, acreage, hunting land, ranches, country homes, farm land, vacation properties and lots can search for free, as well as create targeted searches that alert them of new listings.

Contact

Kevin May, President and CEO

844-4-LandHub

Kmay(at)LandHub.com

http://www.LandHub.com