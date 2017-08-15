Lottery Tracking App LottoBug Now Available for Download

LottoBug Lotteries benefit when winners don’t claim their rightful prize. This app levels the playing field, giving players more control over their tickets.

Lottery number tracking and pool manager app, LottoBug, is now available to the public on the Apple App Store.

LottoBug redefines the way lottery players track their played numbers, form pools, and monitor their winning tickets from a single dashboard. The app can track ticket numbers, no matter what state they’re purchased from.

The app’s powerful notification system keeps players appraised of both their individual tickets and tickets that are part of a pool. Alerts are dispatched to users’ devices within minutes of Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, drastically lowering the chances of millions of dollars going unclaimed.

“LottoBug is a way to put power back into players’ hands,” says LottoBug creator Dawn Harder. “Lotteries benefit when winners don’t claim their rightful prize. This app levels the playing field, giving players more control over their tickets.”

The app also features fundamental Facebook integration, making it easy to create and maintain pools with Facebook friends and register ticket numbers. Upon winning, notifications are sent out to all users in the pool.

LottoBug is free to download on the Apple App Store. Learn more about the app at https://www.lottobugapp.com.

About LottoBug

LottoBug was created to help lottery players easily track their numbers and avoid missing out on potentially millions of dollars in lost winnings. Too often, players buy several tickets, only to win but never claim their prizes. LottoBug is one of the first apps to tilt the odds back in the players’ favor.

About The Developer

Zco Corporation is one of the largest custom developers in the world. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Zco has served Fortune 500 companies to small businesses for over 20 years. Its services include mobile and enterprise app development, 3D animation and games, augmented reality, and custom software. To learn more, visit http://www.zco.com.

If you are interested in more information about LottoBug, please contact Kyle Mallinger at kyle.mallinger(at)zco(dot)com.